A major victory: Ingham County has no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly a year

(source: walb)
By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in nearly one year, the Ingham County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19.

At one time a disease spreading so rapidly and killing so many in the United States was inconceivable. Then, so suddenly, going a full day without any new infections in a given community seemed equally inconceivable. However, as most have taken precautions and made sacrifices to fight the disease, and as more and more in Ingham County have been vaccinated from it, mid-Michigan has earned a major victory over the virus.

There’s road yet to travel in this pandemic, but tonight the Ingham County community has reason to celebrate. Surrounding counties aren’t far behind, and if the trend continues then capacity restrictions, social distancing and masks could all become faint memories of a harder time.

