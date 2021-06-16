Lavender is blooming at Sixteen Sprigs Lavender Farm in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stop and smell the lavender.

That’s exactly what you can do at Sixteen Sprigs Lavender Farm that opens up June 16 for the season.

Wynne Wright is the owner and chief famer at the lavender farm- a passion project that bloomed out of her day job.

“I tell everyone, it was a hobby that got out of control,” laughed Wynne. “I’m a professor at MSU and I spent some of my time interviewing farm women around the world. I met a lavender farmer in France and when I got back to the states and I started my own field. I realized that lavender was an up and coming crop of rising interest and a lot of folks want to experience a lavender farm.”

That’s exactly what she’s doing here. Wynne has a larger lavender farm in Alma, but this garden in Lansing is to expose the community to all the uses of lavender.

“you can see different varieties in bloom, I can give you a tour and teach you a little bit about what grows well in Michigan, how to grow it in Michigan, and all the things you can do with lavender, which is a wide variety of things.”

When you think of lavender, many people think of its popular use in aromatherapy and essential oils...

“That wonderful fragrant oil goes into making soaps and lotions, so good for ailments and wounds,” said Wynne. “A lot of people use it particularly for stress and anxiety.”

But lavender, like other herbs, you can actually eat it.

“There’s nothing tastier than lavender cookies lavender cheesecake. Lavender on your shrimp on the barbecue in your vegetables, it’s great sweet or savory. It is referred to often as the Swiss Army Knife of the plant world because it can do so many things.”

You can actually learn how to cook with lavender and make crafts right at the educational farm in Lansing.

“Some of the things that you can do when you’re here other than get a tour, see the different varieties learn about how to grow lavender. We often offer classes like a wand making class. Sometimes, make lavender wreaths. I do a sunset tour. We do some times culinary classes, how to cook with lavender, that sort of thing.”

Theses classes will be offered throughout the month.

Whether you stop by for a class or just to come by for a quick visit, Wynne says the whole family can enjoy the farm.

“I want people to just come here, enjoy the beauty, inhale, relax, and explore at their own pace. But I also want them to take some knowledge away about how lavender might be an important part of their own garden if they wanted to expand. So as you can see, we also have plants that you can buy as a result.”

You can visit Sixteen Sprigs Farm Wednesday’s through Fridays from 11-3 now until July 16th.

Of if those times don’t work- you can call and make an appointment.

For more information on this year’s events: http://sixteensprigs.org/

