Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.

The unidentified male victim succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday at approximately 12:42 am, Lansing Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2900 block of East Jolly Rd.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an unknown male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating further to determine the events which led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Updates and additional information will be made available as it is obtained. Anyone with information is asked to contact:

  • Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600,
  • Detective Ellen Larson at 517-483-6817,
  • Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867,
  • or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

