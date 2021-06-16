Lansing Concerts in the Park series begins Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The long-awaited return to normalcy is happening bit by bit, and sometimes we even get major events returning, like the Lansing Concerts in the Park series. The much-loved local concert event begins Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

“The Springtails open for Root Doctor for this Summer Concert in the Park,” Organizers wrote on the event’s official website. “We are big fans of the springtails and know you will enjoy them.”

Springtails are scheduled to play at 7:00, while Root Doctor goes on at 7:30. The event will take place at Moores Park in Lansing at 400 Moores River Drive.

Organizers wrote, “This is a historically significant park. Bring lawn chairs, a picnic basket and your dancing shoes. We are looking forward to seeing you!”

The official website, which includes a map of the location, can be found HERE.

