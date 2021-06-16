Advertisement

Lansing Concerts in the Park series begins Wednesday

Lansing Concerts in the Park
Lansing Concerts in the Park(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The long-awaited return to normalcy is happening bit by bit, and sometimes we even get major events returning, like the Lansing Concerts in the Park series. The much-loved local concert event begins Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

“The Springtails open for Root Doctor for this Summer Concert in the Park,” Organizers wrote on the event’s official website. “We are big fans of the springtails and know you will enjoy them.”

Springtails are scheduled to play at 7:00, while Root Doctor goes on at 7:30. The event will take place at Moores Park in Lansing at 400 Moores River Drive.

Organizers wrote, “This is a historically significant park. Bring lawn chairs, a picnic basket and your dancing shoes. We are looking forward to seeing you!”

The official website, which includes a map of the location, can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Alleged Anderson assault survivors speak out
Mother of attacked boy comes out
Mother of attacked boy comes out
Alleged assault survivors speak out
Alleged assault survivors speak out
Bath Township Park Lake Beach
Park Lake under E. Coli advisory
High levels of E. Coli found in Bath Twp
High levels of E. Coli found in Bath Twp