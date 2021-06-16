How to get educated on Juneteenth in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Juneteenth is on it’s way to becoming a federal holiday, though it has been recognized by many in the area for years.

For those looking to learn about the holiday, The City of Jackson is offering several in-person and virtual events on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18.

Thursday

“Health Inequities and Disparities”

Online livestream or join in-person at the Martin Luther King Center, 1107 Adrian, Jackson, MI.

10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

‘The pandemic has highlighted disparities and inequities in our American healthcare system. Hear more from our local medical community with officials from Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the cent for Family Health.’

“Black-Owned Business Segment”

Online, prerecorded.

6:00 p.m.

‘Hear from Black-owned business leaders and stake holders from Jackson as they share stories of challenges, failures and successes.’

Friday

“Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform”

Online livestream or join in-person at the Michigan Theater, 124 N. Mechanic St., Jackson MI.

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

‘While the names George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are well known after this past year, sadly these incidents are not new. Local law enforcement and community leaders will discuss racial inequities and calls for social justice and criminal justice reform.’

