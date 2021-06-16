Advertisement

How to get educated on Juneteenth in Jackson

June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Juneteenth is on it’s way to becoming a federal holiday, though it has been recognized by many in the area for years.

For those looking to learn about the holiday, The City of Jackson is offering several in-person and virtual events on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18.

Thursday

“Health Inequities and Disparities”

Online livestream or join in-person at the Martin Luther King Center, 1107 Adrian, Jackson, MI.

10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

‘The pandemic has highlighted disparities and inequities in our American healthcare system. Hear more from our local medical community with officials from Henry Ford Allegiance Health and the cent for Family Health.’

“Black-Owned Business Segment”

Online, prerecorded.

6:00 p.m.

‘Hear from Black-owned business leaders and stake holders from Jackson as they share stories of challenges, failures and successes.’

Friday

“Racial Inequities, Social Justice and Criminal Justice Reform”

Online livestream or join in-person at the Michigan Theater, 124 N. Mechanic St., Jackson MI.

10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

‘While the names George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are well known after this past year, sadly these incidents are not new. Local law enforcement and community leaders will discuss racial inequities and calls for social justice and criminal justice reform.’

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing

Latest News

Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday
Sparrow officially to open a new ER in Meridian, community members weigh in
A major victory: Ingham County has no new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly a year
Anderson survivors attorneys respond to letter from members of Schembechler family