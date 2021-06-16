Green shares expectations for next Lansing Police Chief in curbing violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Outgoing Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green is laying out what he thinks his replacement needs to do to help curb gun violence.

Green joined religious leaders and Mayor Andy Schor on Tuesday to talk about violence among black youth in the city.

Green says collaborating with community leaders will help his successor tackle crime.

“A police chief has to understand that when you talk about crime prevention and crime reduction, you have to understand that you have to look at that issue holistically,” Green said. “You can’t work in a silo, so the collaborations that we’re forming today are highly valuable to our community at litigating violence moving forward.”

Tuesday’s event comes after Mayor Schor’s announcement of a new gun violence task force.

Chief Green’s last day is next Friday.

