Advertisement

Green shares expectations for next Lansing Police Chief in curbing violence

Chief Green’s last day is next Friday.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Outgoing Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green is laying out what he thinks his replacement needs to do to help curb gun violence.

Green joined religious leaders and Mayor Andy Schor on Tuesday to talk about violence among black youth in the city.

Green says collaborating with community leaders will help his successor tackle crime.

“A police chief has to understand that when you talk about crime prevention and crime reduction, you have to understand that you have to look at that issue holistically,” Green said. “You can’t work in a silo, so the collaborations that we’re forming today are highly valuable to our community at litigating violence moving forward.”

Tuesday’s event comes after Mayor Schor’s announcement of a new gun violence task force.

Chief Green’s last day is next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Alleged Anderson assault survivors speak out
Mother of attacked boy comes out
Mother of attacked boy comes out
Alleged assault survivors speak out
Alleged assault survivors speak out
Bath Township Park Lake Beach
Park Lake under E. Coli advisory
High levels of E. Coli found in Bath Twp
High levels of E. Coli found in Bath Twp