Crews respond to barn fire in DeWitt
The barn was fully engulfed.
Updated: 15 hours ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Crews responded to a barn fire in DeWitt early Wednesday morning.
The barn, located at 5372 W. Lehman Rd, was fully engulfed. The family says the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the empty barn.
No people or animals were inside.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.