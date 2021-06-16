Advertisement

Crews respond to barn fire in DeWitt

The barn was fully engulfed.
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 15 hours ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Crews responded to a barn fire in DeWitt early Wednesday morning.

The barn, located at 5372 W. Lehman Rd, was fully engulfed. The family says the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the empty barn.

No people or animals were inside.

Barn fire in DeWitt
Barn fire in DeWitt(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)

