Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WestRock, a company that specializes in paper and packaging products, is looking for employees!

On June 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. any interested candidates are invited to WestRock in Lansing for a drive-thru job fair. The company, which has a presence in over 300 manufacturing sites, is looking to fill 50 positions.

Monet McClure-Rabb, a senior recruiter with WestRock, told News 10 about the positions available.

“WestRock knows that employees are our main asset for development and business growth,” McClure-Rabb wrote. “Over 5o permanent positions are available in production, material handler, hi-lo, maintenance tech, press specialist, and utility.”

The WestRock drive-thru job fair will be held at 5800 West Grand River Road in Lansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.