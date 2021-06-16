Advertisement

Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WestRock, a company that specializes in paper and packaging products, is looking for employees!

On June 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. any interested candidates are invited to WestRock in Lansing for a drive-thru job fair. The company, which has a presence in over 300 manufacturing sites, is looking to fill 50 positions.

Monet McClure-Rabb, a senior recruiter with WestRock, told News 10 about the positions available.

“WestRock knows that employees are our main asset for development and business growth,” McClure-Rabb wrote. “Over 5o permanent positions are available in production, material handler, hi-lo, maintenance tech, press specialist, and utility.”

The WestRock drive-thru job fair will be held at 5800 West Grand River Road in Lansing.

