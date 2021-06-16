Chris Paul Has Covid Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person told The Associated Press that the Suns are not certain exactly how long Paul will have to be away from the team. A second person told the AP that Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That may mean that Paul, if he has tested positive, could be cleared to return more quickly than those who tested positive earlier this season before vaccines were readily available. The earliest the West finals would begin is Sunday. It depends on how long the other West semifinal series between Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers lasts.

