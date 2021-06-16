Advertisement

Chris Paul Has Covid Issues

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second...
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, congratulates guard Chris Paul late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. Phoenix won 125-118 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person told The Associated Press that the Suns are not certain exactly how long Paul will have to be away from the team. A second person told the AP that Paul has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That may mean that Paul, if he has tested positive, could be cleared to return more quickly than those who tested positive earlier this season before vaccines were readily available. The earliest the West finals would begin is Sunday. It depends on how long the other West semifinal series between Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers lasts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Lansing police respond to a shooting on Jolly Road early Wednesday morning.
Lansing Police respond to fatal shooting on Jolly Rd.
Company looking to fill over 50 positions at drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase (13), Daz Cameron, rear, and Robbie Grossman (8) celebrate the...
Tigers Sweep Royals
Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks Say Good Bye to General Manager
Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy year-end presser
Van Gundy Out As Pelicans Coach
FILE - Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren directs his team during the first half of a...
Wizards Fire Their Coach