Bringing back healthy habits after COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has many people around the world falling into some bad health habits, but experts say there are things you can do get back into pre-pandemic shape.

During the pandemic, Theresea Dietiker knew that being over the age of 70 meant she was considered high risk for contracting a severe case of COVID-19, so staying home was her priority. But her time inside led to bad eating habits and caused her to gain 20 pounds.

“I kept eating anything that was sweet and rich and that seemed to comfort me,” Dietiker said. “I didn’t like it that I was gaining weight, but it seemed like it was less of a priority to keep a good weight because, again, there was this thing of I could die so who cares if I gain more weight?”

Theresea wasn’t the only one who experienced a change in weight. A study from the American Psychological Association showed that 42% of adults in the US gained weight during the pandemic.

MSU Associate Professor of Medicine Professor Claudia Finkelstein said, “Americans had an undesired change in weight most of them it was an increase.”

Tom Dietiker is one of those who gained weight from pandemic.

“I noticed the beginning of weight gain about three months later and over the course of this time I gained about ten pounds,” Dieter said. “I thought I might be doing things that were a little less healthy, at the time it was certainly more healthy than continuing my activity pattern and risking COVID.”

Knowing that they were at high risk caused Thersea Dietiker to feel uneasy which caused changed in her sleeping habits too.

“I would be waking up early in the morning feeling anxious about it,” Dietiker said. “I was a little bit nervous taking my usual walk.”

Sleep schedules were also a common habit change. Professor Finkelstein told News 10 the study revealed that 66% of people reported changes in their sleeping habits during the pandemic.

Finkelstein said, “I think it’s just a sense of huge uncertainty, which we don’t love as human beings.”

Finkelstein told News 10 people also consumed more alcohol and even had undesired weight loss. She said the best way to return to normal healthy habits is by looking at where you are and asking yourself how you are going to change.

“So, have a goal that is measurable and that is time limited and that you can hold yourself accountable to,” Finkelstein said. “It also has to be realistic.”

The survey found the median weight gain during the pandemic was 15 pounds.

