Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

