Alleged robbers caught in Grand Ledge facing federal charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two suspects in a Grand Ledge breaking and entering case are facing federal drug-related charges.

Early Monday multiple agencies responded to a call that began as an attempted traffic stop of a breaking and entering suspect. The suspect fled, reaching speeds of over 100 mph on M-100, but was eventually caught. A second suspect was sought and, after a lengthy search, was taken into custody as well.

Now, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says the suspects apprehended near Grand Ledge are also accused in a series of robberies that spans multiple states.

DEA Special Agent James Feasel wrote in a criminal complaint, “The DEA has conducted a multi-state, multi-office investigation into a number of pharmacy burglaries believed to be perpetrated by Keonta Anthony, DaJohn Davis and others from 2020 to the present. The burglaries have occurred in the Western District of Michigan and other states and districts throughout the Midwest.”

The two men are accused of robbing multiple Michigan pharmacies, as well as pharmacies in Minnesota and Kentucky.

Feasel wrote, “Based on the amount taken and frequency of the burglaries, and my training as a controlled substance investigator, I believe that the perpetrators are distributing the controlled substances that they steal from the pharmacies.”

No court date is available yet for either suspect.

