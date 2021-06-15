Whitmer signs executive directive prohibiting use of MDHSS funds for conversion therapy on minors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2021-3 requiring the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to take actions necessary to ban the use of state and federal funds for the harmful practice of conversion therapy on minors.

The directive also requires departments and agencies to explore what further actions can be taken to protect minors from this harmful practice.

The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, medical and psychological professionals, as well as representatives from the Ruth Ellis Center and Equality Michigan to discuss the negative impacts of conversion therapy on LGBTQ+ youth and the obligation of ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent solely on evidence-based medical and mental health services.

Gov. Whitmer also called on the legislature to codify a ban on conversion therapy.

“Since day one, I have made it clear that hate has no home in Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer. “My administration is committed to addressing the systemic barriers faced by young LGBTQ+ Michiganders so that our state is a place where they are able to reach their full potential. The actions we take today will serve as a starting point in protecting our LGBTQ+ youth from the damaging practice of conversion therapy and in ensuring that Michigan is a reflection of true inclusion.”

Conversion therapy, also known as “reparative therapy,” refers to any intervention that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It leans on the premise that an LGBTQ+ individual’s identity is pathological and must be “repaired” or “fixed.” The nation’s leading medical and mental health organizations oppose the practice of conversion therapy on minors. Not only is conversion therapy ineffectual, but it can also lead to significant long-term harm, including anxiety, depression, internalized homophobia, self-blame, and higher risk of suicide. LGBTQ+ youth, who may be unable to refuse or resist conversion therapy sought by their parents or guardians, are particularly vulnerable to these harms.

“No child should be subjected to the abusive practice of so-called conversion therapy, which sends the harmful message that there is something wrong with who you are,” said Equality Michigan Executive Director, Erin Knott. “Luckily, LGBTQ+ kids in Michigan have the support of Governor Whitmer who is doing everything in her power to protect them from this dangerous, fraudulent practice that should never be subsidized with taxpayer dollars. Equality Michigan calls upon the legislature to immediately pass legislation prohibiting mental health providers from subjecting anymore LGBTQ+ kids in Michigan to this discredited practice.”

“As a pediatrician who works with LGBTQ+ adolescents, I have seen how patients thrive when they are able to be themselves and when their identities are supported,” said Dr. Maureen Connolly, a pediatrician in Detroit who specializes in adolescent medicine and caring for the LGBTQ+ community. “Conversion therapy is the exact opposite of what young people need and has been shown to have long-lasting negative effects including depression, self-harm, and decreased self-esteem. I am grateful for this executive action, and I know it will have a positive impact on the health of young people across Michigan.”

View Executive Directive 2021-3 below:

