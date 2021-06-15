Wage debate at center of restaurant worker shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are turning down restaurant jobs because they don’t pay enough. Many restaurant owners don’t want a higher minimum wage, they say because they’ll have to raise prices too much.

Caught in the middle of that conundrum are customers, who see prices going up while hours are being scaled back.

There was a small rally in downtown Lansing Tuesday from a group demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage. Some owners told News 10 that paying workers that wage would be a disaster for restaurants.

Mike Krueger, owner of Crunchy’s, said, “It’s just going to change the way restaurants operate from here on out, and it’s tough to make money in the business. And the only way to break even or beat that bottom line is to have to raise prices on everything.”

And some customers are already frustrated with increased prices on food.

Even so, supporters of an increase pointed out that paying employees a liveable wage is part of the cost of doing business, saying it’s not possible to get by on Michigan’s tipped minimum wage of $3.67 an hour, even with tips added into that.

Tracey Pease, a former restaurant server, said, “If you’re working 40 hours a week you deserve a livable wage. Servers are not going to have to be working two or three jobs to go ahead and make ends meet.”

And that’s making it tough for restaurants to find enough workers to stay open for their normal hours.

Restaurant owner Jeremy Sprague said, “I can’t express what it feels like to bring in a candidate for an interview have a great interview, have a candidate with a great pedigree and then suddenly have them not show up to work and have them not reply to texts or phone calls, it’s incredibly frustrating.”

Jeremy Sprague told News 10 about 12 people he hired never showed up to work. He’s changed the pay structure, and isn’t opposed to a higher minimum wage.

“I’m not really against it,” Sprague said. “The thing we have done here to incentivize our employees is have a straight base rate of pay and a pool of tips. Now that tips are shared across the board were finding that our staff will be making an average of $18 or more.”

But other owners say they can’t afford to pay more and keep the lights out without raising prices, which they say will just drive their customers away.

Pease said part of the problem for workers is many people just don’t tip the same. While she understands customers aren’t obligated to tip well, she says she’s still obligated to pay her bills.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.