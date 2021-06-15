Updates on the I-94 design-build bridge project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Over the course of the last weeks, crews have continued building the new westbound I-94 bridge over West Avenue in Jackson. Crews also continued to place embankments and install drainage structures and storm sewers where the new westbound I-94 roadway will be near the US-127/M-50 interchange.

Progress will ramp up in the coming weeks as well. Crews will continue building the new bridge, with the new bridge deck scheduled to be poured this week. Work will also continue to build the future westbound I-94 pavement section with placement of an open graded drainage course in preparation of installing concrete pavement in the coming weeks.

The following traffic maintenance will be in place this upcoming week:

· The northbound US-127/M-50 ramp to westbound I-94 is closed, as well as one lane being closed on northbound US-127/M-50 from Sparks Street to Springport Road.

· The southbound US-127/M-50 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed and being maintained via a temporary ramp utilizing a temporary traffic signal.

· The Cooper Street ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

· Westbound and eastbound I-94 will remain shifted until mid- to late July with shoulder closures and a reduced speed zone from Airport Road to Elm Avenue.

Starting in late June, Lansing Avenue will be closed from Royal Drive to Shirley Drive to allow crews to safely rebuild the Lansing Avenue bridge.

More information on the i-94 bridge project can be found HERE.

