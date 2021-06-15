Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill swirls, briefly, far out at sea

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, strengthened slightly off the U.S. eastern seaboard on Tuesday, but not for long.

It was expected to dissipate on Wednesday over colder water as it approaches the coast of Nova Scotia. Bill became a named storm late Monday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Bill was swirling about 240 miles off Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The storm had top sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the northeast at 31 mph, on a path that doesn’t pose any immediate threat to land.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead after shooting near Lansing River Trail
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
Suspect ID’d after one dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock

Latest News

Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting following an argument at a...
Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting
Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Governor Rick Snyder
WATCH LIVE: Rick Snyder in Flint court
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit