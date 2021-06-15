Social districts open in Old Town, REO Town, and Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Lansing are now able to eat, drink, and enjoy their communities in approved social district zones found throughout Old Town, REO Town, and Downtown Lansing.

That means people in these three areas can now buy alcohol from participating businesses and consume their drinks out in the open in properly marked social district cups.

“Social Districts are another tool to help create exciting, walkable corridors in Lansing. I encourage residents and visitors to head to our new social districts to support our local businesses and enjoy all that Lansing has to offer.” states Mayor Andy Schor.

Businesses who are currently participating include:

Esquire Bar

Duke’s Saloon

The Grid Arcade & Bar

Sir Pizza, Grand Cafe

Lansing Brewing Company

MP Social

MEAT

MichiGrain Distillery

Midtown Brewing Company

Omar’s

Ozone Brewhouse

Radisson

Sleepwalker Spirits & Ale

The Tin Can

UrbanBeat

Residents looking to drink in the social districts must ask participating restaurants for a social district beverage to be served in a marked cup.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.