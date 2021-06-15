Advertisement

Social districts open in Old Town, REO Town, and Downtown Lansing

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Lansing are now able to eat, drink, and enjoy their communities in approved social district zones found throughout Old Town, REO Town, and Downtown Lansing.

That means people in these three areas can now buy alcohol from participating businesses and consume their drinks out in the open in properly marked social district cups.

“Social Districts are another tool to help create exciting, walkable corridors in Lansing. I encourage residents and visitors to head to our new social districts to support our local businesses and enjoy all that Lansing has to offer.” states Mayor Andy Schor.

Businesses who are currently participating include:

  • Esquire Bar
  • Duke’s Saloon
  • The Grid Arcade & Bar
  • Sir Pizza, Grand Cafe
  • Lansing Brewing Company
  • MP Social
  • MEAT
  • MichiGrain Distillery
  • Midtown Brewing Company
  • Omar’s
  • Ozone Brewhouse
  • Radisson
  • Sleepwalker Spirits & Ale
  • The Tin Can
  • UrbanBeat

Residents looking to drink in the social districts must ask participating restaurants for a social district beverage to be served in a marked cup.

