Shaheen and CADL are teaming up to give away a new car

It’s all part of the Summer Reading Challenge
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s going to be a summer filled with reading--and winning--as Shaheen Chevrolet, Shaheen Cadillac and Capital Area District Libraries have teamed up to get kids reading this summer with the CADL Summer Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge is a free reading initiative that is designed for all ages including babies, toddlers, kids, teens and adults. You can earn points while reading and completing fun activities, resulting in prizes and chances to win special drawings all summer long. Plus, you could win a new car from Shaheen Chevrolet. Find out more at cadl.org.

