Report: 1.2 million part time jobs available

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of open part-time jobs is higher than pre-pandemic levels, pushing past the one million mark, which is good news for people looking for work.

After a bleak 2020 summer jobs season, hiring is back on track for 2021 and busier than ever in many industries, reports PeopleReady.

According to an assessment by the staffing firm, roughly 309,000 part-time jobs were posted in the last 30 days, bringing the total number of current part-time job postings to around 1.2 million. Current part-time job postings are up 47% from the same period in 2020 and up 23% from 2019, according to the analysis.

According to PeopleReady, retail associates are among the most sought-after positions. As people return to the office, the demand for nannies and babysitters is soaring. Housekeepers, warehouse workers, and restaurant workers round out the top five most in-demand part-time jobs.

According to the analysis of current job postings, some of the top part-time jobs ripe for summer job seekers include:

Nannies and babysitters.

Retail associates.

Housekeepers and cleaners.

Warehouse package handlers and general warehouse workers.

Restaurant servers.

Bartenders.

Hosts/hostesses.

Prep cooks.

Retail merchandise stockers.

