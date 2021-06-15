Parents struggling to find reliable childcare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some parents are struggling not only in finding childcare options, but finding people they can trust to take care of their little ones.

Local parent Claude Johnson-Perry said, “As far as job postings, they don’t really pay childcare workers enough. And on top of that it’s $200 a week to pay for someone to yell at your child. I’m sure you can imagine it’s pretty rough.”

It’s a struggle many parents deal with especially now that more workers are going back in-person.

Jennifer Witt, a local parent, said, “Sometimes I would be stuck on the phone and have to work late and what are they going to do with my kid if I can’t be there until 5:30.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders from both parties say they have a plan to take some of that pressure off parents. They say they eight-bill package would make it easier for new daycares to open by cutting red tape and giving providers one point of contact when they have to deal with the state.

“Increasing access to quality childcare, making childcare more affordable, strengthening quality specific focus on supporting childcare professionals,” Whitmer said. “This bill package in addition to the budget that I proposed would take us huge steps forward.”

The proposal would also allow providers to reduce the ratio of employees to kids at smaller in-home daycares and larger group homes. And it would give parents financial help paying for it.

Witt said, “I know a bunch of people with kids but they don’t have childcare so they can’t work. So there’s jobs hiring, but nobody can work them because they have kids, and they can’t afford to pay their bills cause someone’s going to have to stay with the kids.”

