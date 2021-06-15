Advertisement

Pairings Set For U. S. Open

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 hours ago
-SAN DIEGO (AP) - Anyone hopeful of a Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open will have to wait. The USGA has them on opposite sides of the course at Torrey Pines, one playing in the morning and one in the afternoon. DeChambeau is grouped with U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka is playing with former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.(backslash)

