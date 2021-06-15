Oakland A’s Promote Former U-M Pitcher From Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s Tuesday promoted relief pitcher Jack Weisenburger from the Lansing Lugnuts to the franchise’s double A affiliate in Midland, Texas. Weisenburger pitched at Rockford High School, then starred at the University of Michigan before becoming a 20th round draft choice. In 13 games with the Lugnuts, Weisenburger saved four games and posted a 1.76 earned run average. The Lugnuts begin a six game home stand against the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday night.

