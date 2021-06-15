Advertisement

Oakland A’s Promote Former U-M Pitcher From Lugnuts

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland A’s Tuesday promoted relief pitcher Jack Weisenburger from the Lansing Lugnuts to the franchise’s double A affiliate in Midland, Texas. Weisenburger pitched at Rockford High School, then starred at the University of Michigan before becoming a 20th round draft choice. In 13 games with the Lugnuts, Weisenburger saved four games and posted a 1.76 earned run average. The Lugnuts begin a six game home stand against the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Pairings Set For U. S. Open
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Hands Out Post Season Awards
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Is Gilmore A Holdout From the Patriots?
NCAA Baseball
Baseball To Crack Down on Doctored Balls