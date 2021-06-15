Advertisement

New communication system at Sparrow Hospital will benefit young patients and their families

By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communicating with a loved one in the hospital during the pandemic has been a complicated issue. A new communication system called EASE is being implemented at Sparrow Hospital.

It will be connecting young patients with their loved ones, in the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit by allowing caregivers to provide updates, videos, and photos to multiple family members at a time.

Families will now be able to stay updated during every step of the young patients hospital experience.

