In My View 6/15/21: Tigers-White Sox attendance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Tigers didn’t exactly set attendance records with the weekend home series against the division-leading Chicago White Sox with about 14,000 each game.

I say a number of obvious reasons, but these prices across the board at Comerica Park are high.

You better have a darn good product in my view, to charge what is charged if you want a full house and the Tigers don’t seem to be anywhere near that these days.

