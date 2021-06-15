Advertisement

In My View 6/15/21: Tigers-White Sox attendance

The Tigers didn’t exactly set attendance records.
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Tigers didn’t exactly set attendance records with the weekend home series against the division-leading Chicago White Sox with about 14,000 each game. 

I say a number of obvious reasons, but these prices across the board at Comerica Park are high. 

You better have a darn good product in my view, to charge what is charged if you want a full house and the Tigers don’t seem to be anywhere near that these days.

