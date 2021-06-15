In My View 6/14/21: Hosler joins MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jeff Hosler is Michigan State’s new women’s soccer coach and he has an outstanding record from seven years at Grand Valley State.

If nothing else he needs to change the culture of MSU women’s soccer which has been losing for a number of years now.

Other MSU teams are struggling big time as well and we always hear the coaches don’t have enough resources.

I say if you want to coach at MSU, take what is offered, coach ‘em up, and change the culture of your players to win with what is available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.