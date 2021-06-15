Advertisement

MSU Baseball Hands Out Post Season Awards

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball announced Tuesday junior outfielder Zaid Walker has been named the team’s most valuable player for the past season. Among other honors, Mason Erla, the top starter, was named the team’s outstanding pitcher. MSU finished with a 17-27 season record, 11th in the 13 team Big Ten baseball standings.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Pairings Set For U. S. Open
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Is Gilmore A Holdout From the Patriots?
NCAA Baseball
Baseball To Crack Down on Doctored Balls
NCAA Baseball
Oakland A’s Promote Former U-M Pitcher From Lugnuts