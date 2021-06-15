MSU Baseball Hands Out Post Season Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball announced Tuesday junior outfielder Zaid Walker has been named the team’s most valuable player for the past season. Among other honors, Mason Erla, the top starter, was named the team’s outstanding pitcher. MSU finished with a 17-27 season record, 11th in the 13 team Big Ten baseball standings.

