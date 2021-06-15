Advertisement

Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing(pixabay)
By Krystle Holleman
Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, June 12, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Meridian Township Police Officers responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of Lake Drive in Haslett.

Dispatch gave information that there was an ongoing fight at that location. Officers arrived on the scene and found a female victim who had received non-life-threatening injuries from the assault.

The 46-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

The 57-year-old male suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody. Charges are being pursued through the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. The assault does not appear to be random as the suspect and the victim know each other.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident can contact Investigator Dan King at 517-853-4800, email at king@meridian.mi.us, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

