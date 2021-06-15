LCC founding President Philip J. Gannon passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Lansing Community College announced that founding president Philip J. Gannon had passed away.

“The college administration is committed to continuing his legacy and honoring his contributions to the City of Lansing and higher education through our continued service to the Lansing community,” the school said in a release. “Plans are underway to commemorate and celebrate his life. Specific information will be provided at a later date and time.”

Dr. Gannon graduated from Detroit Northern High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Albion College and a Master of Science and Ph.D. from Michigan State University. In 1971, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Albion College followed by receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award from Michigan State University in 1990.

His extensive involvement within the Lansing community included:

Economic Development Board,

Human Relations Committee,

Chairman United Way/General Campaign,

Vice President of Chamber of Commerce of Greater Lansing,

Lansing General Hospital President of Board of Directors,

Greater Lansing Urban League,

and Commissioner Higher Education Facilities/Authority.

In 2016, Dr. Gannon was presented with a key to the City of Lansing by Mayor Virg Bernero.

When reflecting on Dr. Gannon, LCC’s current President Dr. Steve Robinson said “Dr. Gannon was a visionary who made an indelible mark on Lansing and Mid-Michigan. The creation of Lansing Community College has transformed generations of lives and careers.”

Upon learning of his passing, Dr. Robinson shared an profound memory.

“Shortly after arriving at LCC, I had a long telephone conversation with Dr. Gannon about the founding and history of Lansing Community College. Not only was he sharp and insightful about the college, he was incredibly funny and engaged. He will be missed by the college community that meant so much to him.”

