Is Gilmore A Holdout From the Patriots?

-FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he doesn’t expect cornerback Stephon Gilmore to participate in any of the team’s remaining mandatory minicamp workouts this week. It’s an indication the former defensive player of the year could be a holdout as the team prepares to open training camp next month. Gilmore also has skipped the team’s voluntary workouts in recent months. He is entering the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal.

