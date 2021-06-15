The City of Lansing selected as finalists in first-ever Global Mayors Challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing is one of 50 Champion Cities selected today as finalists in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge. The challenge is a global innovation competition that identifies and accelerates the most ambitious ideas developed by cities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Lansing was selected out 630 applications from 99 countries. Lansing will now advance to a four-month Champion Phase of the competition.

From June through October, the 50 finalist cities will refine their ideas with technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies and its network of leading innovation experts. Fifteen of the 50 cities will ultimately win the grand prize, with each receiving $1 million and robust multi-year technical assistance to implement and scale their ideas.

“These 50 finalists are showing the world that in the face of the pandemic’s enormous challenges, cities are rising to meet them with bold, innovative, and ambitious ideas,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City.

The City of Lansing proposed to collaborate with the Lansing School District, WKAR Public Media, and other stakeholders to enhance and improve resources to reverse the learning loss students face because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting challenges have pushed already existing social, environmental and racial inequities to the forefront across the nation,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The grand prize winners will be announced in early 2022.

