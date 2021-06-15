BREAKING: Multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase ending in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Around 6:30 a.m. multiple agencies responded to a call of a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on M-100.

Reports say that one person is in custody as authorities continue to search for a second. The at-large suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, weighing 200 pounds, and has short hair. He may be wearing a mask and was last seen near Greenwood St and Front St. Eaton County 911 is advising residents to remain inside with their doors locked.

News 10 was first on the scene as Michigan State Police, Ionia County Sheriff, Grand Ledge Police, and Eaton County Sheriff’s office surrounded a house on the corner of Greenwood and Front St after the vehicle crashed into its property, damaging the yard and leading two suspects to flee on foot.

Police K-9s and authorities from the US Drug Enforcement Administration were also on hand.

This is a developing story and will be continuously updated as more information becomes available.

GLAlerts: Grand Ledge City-wide lockdown. Police in pursuit of suspects considered armed and dangerous. Text 'GLALERTS' to 67283 to sign up. Posted by City of Grand Ledge Government on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

