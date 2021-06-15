Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as hospital demand increases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. That’s making it difficult for hospitals in Mid-Michigan to treat patients.

“There are ebbs and flows in blood supply, but this is one of the more severe shortages that we’ve ever encountered,” Dr. Mitch Moosavi, a Transfusion Medicine Pathologist at Sparrow Hospital said.

The nation’s blood supply for all types is depleting specifically the red cross has less than half a day’s supply of type “o” blood on its shelves nation-wide.

“That is really the type of blood that’s needed in emergency rooms. so when emergency room personnel are treating someone for trauma, a critical incident, that’s the type of blood they go to grab. it’s the universal blood type,” said Meghan Lehman, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

Doctors don’t have enough of it ight now there is an unusually high number of trauma cases, emergency room visits, and people who delayed treatments creating more demand and stress throughout hospitals.

“There are quite a few patients who put off care for quite a while because of everything going on with covid-19. as our hospital admissions fall, we were having more patients in the hospital for other reasons and they’re often requiring transfusions,” said Moosavi.

As a result, some hospitals are forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

“We can’t do this alone. we need blood donors to step out and come donate with us. it’s about an hour of your time and it’s a lifesaving activity,” said Lehman.

Here is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30:

Clinton County:

--Fowler

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 11144 W. Kent Street

--Saint Johns

6/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 8990 Church Rd

_______________

Eaton County:

--Lansing

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Delta Township Enrichment Center, 4538 Elizabeth Rd

_______________

Ingham County:

6/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, 1501 E. Michigan Ave

6/16/2021: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/16/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Sparrow Hospital Professional Building, 1215 E. Michigan Avenue

6/17/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--Leslie

6/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Grand River Community Church, 2443 Olds Rd

--East Lansing

6/18/2021: 10:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peoples Church East Lansing, 200 W Grand River

--Lansing

6/18/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Public Sector Consultants and Buildtech, 230 N Washington Square

6/19/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--East Lansing

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., The Rocks East Lansing, 16970 Chandler Rd

--Lansing

6/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--Okemos

6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Capital Honda, 2651 Jolly Rd

--East Lansing

6/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., MSU Union, 49 Abbot Road, MSU Union-Ball Room - 2nd Floor

--Holt

6/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 North Aurelius Rd

--Lansing

6/23/2021: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/24/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--Okemos

6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., 242 Community Church, 2600 Bennett Rd

--Lansing

6/25/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

6/26/2021: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--East Lansing

--6/28/2021: 10:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peoples Church East Lansing, 200 W Grand River

Lansing

--6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

--6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

Okemos

--6/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Meridian Mall, 1982 Marsh Road

Lansing

--6/30/2021: 9:15 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lansing Blood Donation Center, 1729 E Saginaw

