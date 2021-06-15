Advertisement

Baseball To Crack Down on Doctored Balls

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21. The move announced by the commissioner’s office comes in response to record strikeouts and a league batting average at its lowest since 1968.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
Second suspect caught after multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase in Grand Ledge
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Homicide victims identified from shooting near Rotary Park
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing
Meridian Twp. Police respond to report of a stabbing

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Pairings Set For U. S. Open
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Hands Out Post Season Awards
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Is Gilmore A Holdout From the Patriots?
NCAA Baseball
Oakland A’s Promote Former U-M Pitcher From Lugnuts