Baseball To Crack Down on Doctored Balls

-NEW YORK (AP) - Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21. The move announced by the commissioner’s office comes in response to record strikeouts and a league batting average at its lowest since 1968.

