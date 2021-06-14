Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to save money at the grocery store

By WILX News 10
Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In April, inflation in the US rose at its fastest pace since 2009. Buy pork at the grocery store and you’ll pay nearly 5% more than you did last spring.

Which is why we are turning to Gary Weiner with Supersavingstips.com.

He started a blog 7 years ago to help people save. He says you have to shop with a list these days: You cannot impulse buy at the grocery store.

Also, track the prices. Pay attention to the sale cycle. Bring a notepad and write it down, or put it in your smartphone. With the different items that go on sale each week-- you’ll start to notice a pattern. Weiner said, “Once you track it and you keep records of how often they come you’ll know when the best prices are, and that’s when you should stock up.”

He says plan your weekly meals around the sales for different meats, so that way you are buying at the right time. And don’t show up without a coupon. Every store offers digital coupons, these days.

The more you plan out your grocery trips, the more likely you are to pay less.

