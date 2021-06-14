Unlikely groups partner for Space and Science focused reading event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local credit union has partnered with a planetarium, a family science museum and a library in order to bring the public a free, virtual, live event designed to encourage children up to age 12 to read through fun, interesting and informative ways.

The “Listen & Learn Space & Science” June reading event from the Lansing Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) will take place on Wednesday, June 30, at 7:00 p.m.

The event will allow young space enthusiasts to virtually visit Abrams Planetarium, at Michigan State University, to learn about the summer sky in Michigan. Impression 5 Science Center will present a science demonstration about space travel and the effects of space’s atmosphere. And, as with other “Listen and Learn” events, a book will be the superstar: The award-winning children’s book “Rocket Says Look Up!” by Nathan Bryon and Dapo Adeola will be read by Erin Faivor, programming librarian at Briggs District Library, DeWitt.

“Reading encourages kids to dream big,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “And this is centerstage in LAFCU Listen & Learn Space & Science. Enhancing critical reading and learning skills is important to the future success of our communities and supports the LAFCU philosophy, ‘LAFCU, Your Credit Union for Life.’”

There will also be a drawing to give away three $20 eGift cards for a bookstore.

Registration for the virtual LAFCU Listen & Learn event is at www.LAFCU.com/read.

