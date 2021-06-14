St. Johns Names New Girls Soccer Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns High School has named Ryan Nevins as its new girls head soccer coach. Nevins has coached junior varsity teams on both the boys and girls teams the past few years. He replaces Sam Sibilski, who resigned. Nevins is a math teacher at St. Johns Middle School.

