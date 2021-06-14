NAACP helping women in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Giving back during difficult times means more than you know, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But even during these difficult times the women in the NAACP (national association for the advancement of colored people) in Lansing have been helping women.

“I’m very thankful for them, it’s not normal people don’t really just provide products for women, so I’m very thankful and appreciative,” said Lansing resident, Mya Johnson-Wade.

The women in the win committee of the NAACP is hosting the period project, it’s a drive to support marginalized women with feminine products.

“We wanted to hit the heart of young women and young mothers. We are filling a gap, so if we can fill the gaps one gap at time maybe we can move the needle to address homelessness and poverty and to meet the needs of mothers and daughters who may not have the means to get what they need,” said Chair of the Lansing WIN Committee of the NAACP, Fonda Brewer.

“To be able to not have the extra expense is helping me. It’s nice to have that extra help in a time like this in a pandemic,” Mya said.

This is the first time the NAACP has held the period project. The organization is hoping to do it again next year because of how successful it was, collecting more than 3,000 feminine products.

“Which blew us completely away but that’s the giving heart of our community, that’s what Lansing is all about. Members in this community who want to make a difference, they showed up and drove to drop off products,” Brewer said.

Fonda told me they are giving out these products to other non-profit organizations in Lansing to help reach as many women as possible who see and know how many women struggle with being able to afford feminine products.

“Women with low incomes are disproportionately affected by the tax on period products or just how expensive they are because they are spending more of their income on these basic necessities and when we are able to give them for free it really helps and takes that burden off of them,” said Executive Director of the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, Melia Brann.

The donations will go to multiple non-profit organizations like Cristo Rey Community Center, the Boys and Girls club, and a shelter for victims of human trafficking which helps reach the homeless community.

