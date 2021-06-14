Advertisement

Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is it a UFO in front of a setting sun? A mountain rising up on the horizon of a calm sea? The slightly deformed bottom of a paint bucket? What exactly the pattern is supposed to be is difficult to discern, but someone sure is determined to put it all over public property.

Monday the Lansing Parks and Recreation department put out a notice asking for the public’s help in finding a vandal. Of late the same strange mark has been appearing on signs and structures in the woods. The mark is two rings, one within the other, with a solid circle and a lumpy, ovular shape near the top. It has appeared on railings, along nature trails, on a sign laying out the rules of a park, on a pathway leading to Potter Park Zoo, and more.

While it could be a prank, or a citizen expressing frustration at some grievance with the park, it’s causing park employees time and stress to clean the vandalism off.

Now, the Parks and Rec department is asking the public for their help in finding the vandals. They have asked that anyone who has information or spots the symbols while out to please upload a photo or provide information about the siting WITH THIS FORM.

Lansing Parks and Recreation is asking for your help - these tags have been popping up all over our parks and community...

Posted by Lansing Parks and Recreation on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead after shooting near Lansing River Trail
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
Suspect ID’d after one dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock

Latest News

Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Governor Rick Snyder
WATCH LIVE: Rick Snyder in Flint court
Multiple agencies responded to a chase in Grand Ledge.
BREAKING: Multiple agencies respond to high-speed chase ending in Grand Ledge
Okemos lulls name change
Okemos name change 6/14/21 - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
Some expressing distress at Okemos changing “Chiefs” nickname, others say its time
Updates on the I-94 design-build bridge project