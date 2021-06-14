Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Is it a UFO in front of a setting sun? A mountain rising up on the horizon of a calm sea? The slightly deformed bottom of a paint bucket? What exactly the pattern is supposed to be is difficult to discern, but someone sure is determined to put it all over public property.

Monday the Lansing Parks and Recreation department put out a notice asking for the public’s help in finding a vandal. Of late the same strange mark has been appearing on signs and structures in the woods. The mark is two rings, one within the other, with a solid circle and a lumpy, ovular shape near the top. It has appeared on railings, along nature trails, on a sign laying out the rules of a park, on a pathway leading to Potter Park Zoo, and more.

While it could be a prank, or a citizen expressing frustration at some grievance with the park, it’s causing park employees time and stress to clean the vandalism off.

Now, the Parks and Rec department is asking the public for their help in finding the vandals. They have asked that anyone who has information or spots the symbols while out to please upload a photo or provide information about the siting WITH THIS FORM.

