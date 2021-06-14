In My View 6/14/21: Big changes coming to big time college sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Changes we know are coming to big time college sports.

Congress will soon change the NCAA if it even remains in business. More money is needed and so now you know why the college football playoff will expand as soon as possible from four teams to 12. The television rights will be upped dramatically, to pay more players and non-revenue teams, etc.

It’s the wave of the future: keep finding ways to add significant revenue because it will be needed in the years ahead, in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.