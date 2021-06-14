In My View 6/11/21: Michigan will be a house divided

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The issues in college sports sure have changed over the past 40 years. Back then, I never heard any issues about nicknames and the money didn’t dictate policy as it does today. Back then, the names Schembechler and Yost were heroes and icons in Michigan’s rich athletic lore.

Today—well you’ve seen the news recently, right?

I don’t know how this will end up nor who is at fault nor what to do long-term. I do feel for Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel who played football for Bo Schembechler at Michigan and was close to him.

Whatever happens, moving forward, figure Michigan will be a house divided.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.