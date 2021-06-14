Advertisement

In My View 6/11/21: Michigan will be a house divided

The issues in college sports sure have changed over the past 40 years.
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The issues in college sports sure have changed over the past 40 years. Back then, I never heard any issues about nicknames and the money didn’t dictate policy as it does today. Back then, the names Schembechler and Yost were heroes and icons in Michigan’s rich athletic lore.

Today—well you’ve seen the news recently, right?

I don’t know how this will end up nor who is at fault nor what to do long-term. I do feel for Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel who played football for Bo Schembechler at Michigan and was close to him.

Whatever happens, moving forward, figure Michigan will be a house divided.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
One dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead, two injured after body found by police near Lansing River Trail
Kids pet animals at the ranch.
Jackson zoo reopens its doors after facing catastrophe in December
The Republican-controlled Legislature can repeal a law that was the backbone of Gov. Gretchen...
State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

Latest News

Big changes coming to big time college sports
IMV 6-14-21 college changes - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/14/21: Big changes coming to big time college sports
IMV 6-11-21 Michigan divided
IMV 6-11-21 Michigan divided - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 6/11/21: Pitch counts in Michigan baseball