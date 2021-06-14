Advertisement

MSU Veterinary Medical Center now allowing clients to enter building with patients

By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Veterinary Medical Center is now allowing clients into the building with patients. If you are unvaccinated you will be required to wear masks while indoors or remain in your vehicle.

Clients will also be restricted to reception areas, client waiting areas, exam rooms, atrium basement, Sparty’s convenience store, and defined public restrooms, and the direct intervening hallways.

