MSU Juneteenth Celebration

By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University and the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Munn Field.

The week-long event will include virtual film screenings, panel discussions, live music, food, and webinars that will lead up to the in person event. It will also include an art installation titled “Hanging Haints” by graduate student Lillian Young.

The RSVP form closes 12:00 pm, on June 18.

The RSVP for Food closes on June 15.

