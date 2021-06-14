Advertisement

Michigan State Hires New Women’s Soccer Coach

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Monday the hiring of Jeff Hosler as the head women’s soccer coach. Hosler replaces Tom Saxton who retired after 30 seasons. Hosler coached the past seven seasons at Grand Valley State and he lost all of two league games during that time out of 67 matches. He played at Alma College and later coached there for four seasons before going to Grand Valley.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police situation by Market Place Apartments on 6/14/21 at 1:30 a.m.
Two dead after shooting near Lansing River Trail
Lansing Police on the scene of Linden Grove Ave in Lansing investigating an incident.
Suspect ID’d after one dead, several injured in Oak Park shooting
Mysterious vandalism prompts Lansing Parks and Rec to ask for public’s help
Three people were shot in Delta Township early Sunday morning.
Three people shot early Sunday morning
MSU rock
Group explains their stance with painting of MSU rock

Latest News

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore carries the ball after catching a pass during an NFL...
Jets To Keep Receiver Crowder
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
Canadiens and Knights Set To Battle
Cincinnati's Caty McNally will be flying home from Wimbledon with a grand slam trophy after...
Wimbledon To Have Full Crowds
St. Johns Names New Girls Soccer Coach