Michigan State Hires New Women’s Soccer Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Monday the hiring of Jeff Hosler as the head women’s soccer coach. Hosler replaces Tom Saxton who retired after 30 seasons. Hosler coached the past seven seasons at Grand Valley State and he lost all of two league games during that time out of 67 matches. He played at Alma College and later coached there for four seasons before going to Grand Valley.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.