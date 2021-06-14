Mayor Schor announces Gun Violence Task Force

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a deadly weekend that saw three separate shootings that left three people dead, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced the creation of the Gun Violence Task Force.

“The recent shootings at Oak Park and Rotary Park are yet another example of unacceptable acts of gun violence,” Mayor Schor said in a statement released on Monday. “We have seen an increase in gun violence throughout the past year, nationally and here in Lansing. Illegal guns are a threat to all and there are far too many shootings as a result. I take the increase in gun violence very seriously. Today, I am announcing the creation of a Gun Violence Task Force to address this issue head on in the City of Lansing. The Gun Violence Task Force will develop, implement, and strengthen the City of Lansing’s efforts to reduce gun violence.”

In additionally, the city aims to continue taking action to get illegal guns out of the community, update and add cameras and technology in parks and commonly known areas of violence, increase police patrols throughout the city, and create programming to increase engagement and activities to provide alternatives to violence.

Sunday morning, three people were shot in Delta Township. Later that afternoon, three people were shot in Oak Park leaving one person dead. Early Monday morning, four people were shot near Rotary Park in downtown Lansing, including a 14-year-old female. One person was pronounced dead on the scene in that incident and another died at a local hospital.

“This level of gun violence cannot continue,” Schor said. “The City of Lansing will provide and enhance resources available to keep everyone safe. Lansing is our home, and we all deserve to feel safe and protected.”

The Gun Violence Task Force will include the following members:

Deputy Mayor Nicholas Tate

Police Chief Daryl Green

Interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee

Human Relations and Community Services Director Kim Coleman

Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinske

Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement Director DeLisa Fountain

IT Director Christopher Mumby

City Attorney Jim Smiertka

Finance Director Robert Widigan

Community and Faith Based Initiatives Director Bishop David Maxwell

Communications Director Valerie Marchand

Schor said the task force will engage other partners throughout the community and will also continue the work with Ingham County to implement the Advance Peace initiative.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.