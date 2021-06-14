Man facing criminal charges for pointing laser at MSP helicopter
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter is now facing criminal charges.
The helicopter was helping Detroit police on Wednesday when someone began shining a laser at the aircraft from the window of a second-floor apartment.
After obtaining a search warrant, State Police say they arrested Anthony Wagner, 34, of Detroit and recovered a laser pointer. Wagner was arrested on a charge of directing energy from an energy device at an aircraft.
He was arraigned on Friday with bond set at $75,000. If convicted, he could spend up to five years in prison.
Video of the incident from the MSP helicopter can be seen below.
