Man facing criminal charges for pointing laser at MSP helicopter

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter is now facing criminal charges.

The helicopter was helping Detroit police on Wednesday when someone began shining a laser at the aircraft from the window of a second-floor apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant, State Police say they arrested Anthony Wagner, 34, of Detroit and recovered a laser pointer. Wagner was arrested on a charge of directing energy from an energy device at an aircraft.

He was arraigned on Friday with bond set at $75,000. If convicted, he could spend up to five years in prison.

Video of the incident from the MSP helicopter can be seen below.

This is a video from Trooper Two assisting a local police department. During their patrol a suspect began shining a laser at the pilot and tactical flight officer. There are some sound gaps for the address and radio traffic pic.twitter.com/ZfPuJtsZH5 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 10, 2021

