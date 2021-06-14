Advertisement

Learn about the Library of Things Collection at Capital Area District Libraries

There’s all kinds of fun things to discover at the library
By Stephanie McCoy
Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Have you heard about the Library of Things Collection at Capital Area District Libraries? The collection is a great way to discover something new and fun this summer. For example, you can check out musical instruments, iPad kits, lawn games, die cuts and more.

Plus, curbside pickup is available at Capital Area District Libraries for items in the Library of Things Collection.

