Learn about the Library of Things Collection at Capital Area District Libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Have you heard about the Library of Things Collection at Capital Area District Libraries? The collection is a great way to discover something new and fun this summer. For example, you can check out musical instruments, iPad kits, lawn games, die cuts and more.

Plus, curbside pickup is available at Capital Area District Libraries for items in the Library of Things Collection.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.