Lansing mom and daughter highlight importance of CPR - “I honestly would not be here.”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A girls trip with family quickly turned into a lifesaving effort for Terry Boisclair.

Her daughter Ashley Boisclair, a registered nurse, found Terry on the floor unresponsive in the middle of the night. She had never done CPR on a patient prior, only in training, so her own mom would be her first.

“I yelled for help from everybody else and at first I didn’t know if she was maybe having a seizure or something, so I started CPR because I couldn’t feel a pulse,” Ashley said. “I think I started it immediately. I don’t think she was down long.”

It took paramedics 20 minutes to get to their cabin being far from any hospitals. Ashley did CPR the entire time before paramedics took over.

“The ambulance was so far away and so it did feel like there wasn’t a point because I had never heard of doing CPR on someone that long without the other you know, shock, the AED machine, epinephrine, all of those things,” Ashley said.

Knowing the proper CPR steps as a nurse ultimately saved her mom’s life, but both of them want all people to know the importance of these skills, not just healthcare workers.

“Because without it, I honestly don’t think I would be sitting here today if Ashley didn’t have that experience,” Terry Boisclair said. “Not just getting initially certified but maintaining that certification. We never expected me to be here.”

The American Red cross says if you have to give CPR, put the heel of one hand on the center of the persons chest, place your other hand over that hand, lace your fingers together, put your shoulders over your hands, and push hard and fast.

If it wasn’t for Ashley knowing these steps, it could have been a different story.

“I really believe that if she wasn’t there, if she would’ve went home, that I probably wouldn’t be here,” Terry said.

Terry was in the ICU and is still in the hospital recovering.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Terry’s hospital expenses. To donate, click HERE.

For resources on CPR training, click HERE.

