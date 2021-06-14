Advertisement

Jets To Keep Receiver Crowder

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore carries the ball after catching a pass during an NFL...
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore carries the ball after catching a pass during an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 16 hours ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season. Crowder was due to make $10 million this year. Financial details of the renegotiated deal were not immediately available but the Jets had been trying to get the 28-year-old receiver to take a pay cut.

