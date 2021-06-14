Advertisement

Hunter Park Pool and Schmidt Pool open for summer hours

(Pexels)
By Rachel Hyams
Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday the Hunter Park Pool and Schmidt Pool will be open June 14th - August 22 for the summer hours.

Hunter Park Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Monday-Friday the Schmidt Pool will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for reservation only swim.

To reserve a spot for the Schmidt Pool you can call 517-483-6686.

Open swim will be on Tuesday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

