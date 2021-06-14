How to honor the American Flag on Flag Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 14th is a special day - it is Flag Day. It’s a day we honor and pay tribute to ‘The Old Glory.’

“Flag Day for us is very important, especially within the Veterans of Foreign Wars because many of our comrades have paid the ultimate sacrifice, we’ve all worn the uniform and so for us,” said Derek Blumke, the State Adjutant & Quartermaster at Veterans of Foreign Wars of Michigan. “For us, the flag means a great deal,”

That’s why it became a national holiday in the first place.

“Flag Day was created in 1916 by Woodrow Wilson to recognize the creation of the US flag,” said Blumke. “Originally, in 1777, Congress adopted the US flag, as our as our flag, alternating white and red stripes, with a blue background with white stars for new constellation and this was a visionary and optimistic view of the future of this United States. "

For Blumke and others in the VFW, seeing an American Flag displayed outside of homes and businesses is a big deal to them.

“Anytime we see a flag flying in front of a home, occasionally someone will drop by and say thank you for for properly displaying a flag of our country and they never thought that someone would actually say thank you for for flying American flag.”

The VFW says there are simple things you can do on Flag Day to honor our country and the American Flag.

“The best thing to do is just take a look at their flag, if they’ve got a flag up, see if it’s in good or good order, good repair, and if not bring it down and you can take it to a local VFW or American Legion post anywhere across the state,” said Blumke. “Many of these posts properly dispose of these flags so that way, we give those flags honor they deserve.”

The VFW says flag gets worn out over time so it’s important to keep an eye on it if it’s on display.

“What happens occasionally is time passes and the winters and the sun beats down on the flag and it just gets worn out. Which is when someone will come knock on the door, and say, ‘Excuse me, your flag is in disrepair. If you would, please replace that.’” explained Blumke. “It’s not a matter of somebody’s trying to cause a problem because you know that the person flying flag has good intentions in mind.”

Properly disposing of flags is just one of the many things the VFW in Michigan does for veterans, their families and the community.

We have over 32,000 members, over 260 posts across the state and we serve veterans and their families and communities across the state. We do volunteerism, we help people in the communities and we help veterans and their families transition back home. "

